EXPLAINER: Biden administration takes on Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion clinics in neighboring Oklahoma and nearby Kansas say they’re still seeing a high volume of patients from Texas as a new state law there banning most abortions remains in effect. The Biden administration this week sued Texas over the law, arguing it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.” The Justice Department is asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid, although it is unknown how quickly a court might rule. In the meantime, the Trust Women abortion clinics in Oklahoma and Kansas say at least half their patients at both locations this week were from Texas. And appointments are booked through the end of the month.