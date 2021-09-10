Fire extinguished at home on East Washington Avenue

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on East Washington Avenue early Friday morning, according to fire officials.

A Madison Police Officer patrolling the area of the 3800 block of East Washington Avenue noticed smoke coming from a single-family home at about 12:45 a.m. The officer called MFD to assist.

Firefighters arrived a short time later and located the fire at the back of the home, according to authorities. They were able to put out the flames quickly.

During its investigation, MFD learned the house was unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

At this point, there is no word on the cause of the fire.