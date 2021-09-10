Forest Edge Elementary in Oregon is first net zero school in Wisconsin

OREGON (WKOW) -- The Oregon School District has the first net zero school in Wisconsin.

After its first full year of operation, Forest Edge Elementary generated just as much energy as it used. The school has geothermal wells for heating and cooling, and a solar array on the roof that has more than 1,700 panels.

District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom says segments of the building are dedicated to showcasing different types of energy.

"All of those things are both in design, and also in interactive components of the building, as well as graphics that allow students to be learning all throughout the day, even when they don't necessarily know that they are," Bergstrom told 27 News.

The district plans to hold an official grand opening for Forest Edge Elementary on Tuesday, September 28