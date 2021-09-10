Former governor reflects on 9/11 terrorist attacks, resolve of Badger state

MADISON (WKOW) - Former Wisconsin Governor Scott McCallum was just seven months into his tenure when the 9/11 terrorist attacks took place twenty years ago, and he said there were immediate moments of tension followed by resolve from many.

"State security was driving me, (they) said, 'We may be at war by the end of the day,' " McCallum recalled. "Security knew what their job was. Their main concern, what are they going to do with me to keep me safe? They didn't know what was happening."

McCallum said security personnel proposed the governor be whisked to the state executive residence with its gated entry, surveillance cameras and heightened precautions.

"It was my decision at the time," McCallum said. "I said, 'No, I need to be seen.' "

McCallum visited state workplaces to console employees and convey confidence that steps were being taken to safeguard Wisconsin. He said leaders in his administration helped him steer a course through the turbulence and unknowns.

"When we had National Guard, state patrol, the heads of things in, and I'm making decisions, it became surreal," McCallum said. "It's almost you're looking down on yourself sitting there, it becomes very surreal. I felt very calm that I was where I should be."

The former governor credited many for helping to ensure increased safety with the state's water supply, its electrical grid and other infrastructure flashpoints in those hours. "National Guard, local responders, first responders were great throughout the state."

McCallum said there was concern there would be a run on banks and financial institutions as the day unfolded. Prices spiked at gasoline stations, and McCallum and lawmakers worked to beef up price-gouging rules and penalties as picketers targeted businesses with inflated prices at the pump.

In the days that followed, McCallum recalled meeting with then-Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura and receiving a briefing from the White House.

"It was very emotional for both of us to think this is what our country is going through," he says. "Here were two grown guys in charge of things, fighting off tears."

Some of the former governor's fondest memories were of displays of patriotism by Wisconsinites in that difficult time, both big and small. "Even going to a high school football game, which I did, having the Pledge of Allegiance, everyone standing."

McCallum said his experience on 9/11 had a role in influencing his future.

"After (being) governor, I went on and a lot of the work I did, technology, was running disaster response systems," he said.

The former governor says the spirit of the citizenry during 9/11 and its aftermath perseveres.

"It's one of the wonderful things of America, how people pull together, help each other, leaders come out you may not expect," McCallum said. "It just really reinvigorates your belief in a democracy, in our country."