Hurricane Olaf hits Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts at Category 2

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Olaf has slammed into the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and it’s drenching the region with torrential rains. The U.]S. National Hurricane Center says the storm came ashore near San Jose del Cabo as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph. Authorities moved residents from low-lying neighborhoods to shelters while an estimated 20,000 foreign tourists hunkered down in hotels. Officials closed ports and schools and suspended COVID-19 vaccinations. Some roads were cut by flooding. By morning, the storm was centered about 35 miles from the state capital, La Paz, and had winds of about 80 mph.