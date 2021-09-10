Israeli police kill suspected Jerusalem Palestinian attacker

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian suspected attacker has died shortly after being wounded by Israeli police gunfire in Jerusalem where he had reportedly tried to stab officers. A spokesperson for Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem confirmed the death Friday. Palestinian media reports identified the dead man as Hazem Joulani, 50, a doctor living in Jerusalem. Tension rose to a new high last week after six Palestinian prisoners tunneled out of a high security Israeli prison. They have been on the run ever since, despite a massive Israeli manhunt. Protests have erupted in several places in support of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. On Wednesday, fires broke out at several prison facilities in Israel.