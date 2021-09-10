Janesville Police investigate shots fired overnight

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is looking for a suspected shooter following a report of shots fired late Thursday.

JPD said in a news release, they were called at about 9:30 p.m. to the area of North Washington Street and Laurel Avenue for what sounded like three to five gunshots.

There were no injuries or property damage.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have information that would help authorities, you are asked to call (608) 755-3100.