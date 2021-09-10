Janesville police investigating death; cause unclear

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police launched a death investigation Thursday after a woman was found not breathing in her home, with bruises and no clear cause of death.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to the Janesville Police Department, they responded to the 500 block of South Academy Street just before 1 a.m. Thursday after the woman's family member found her unresponsive.

Police said the autopsy was taking place Friday, although they could not confirm when a report detailing the cause of death would be released.