Judge unimpressed by latest argument in Abu Ghraib case

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge expressed skepticism about a military contractor’s latest legal arguments seeking to toss out a lawsuit filed by inmates who say they were tortured at Iraq’s notorious Abu Ghraib prison. The inmates are suing Virginia-based CACI, which supplied civilian interrogators to Abu Ghraib. Photos of abusive treatment at the prison prompted worldwide revulsion when they were made public in 2004. The plaintiffs say CACI interrogators were complicit in the torture by setting the conditions under which Army personnel conducted the abuse. CACI says it never condoned torture. At a hearing on Friday in federal court in Alexandria, CACI’s lawyer said a recent Supreme Court case limits the extent to which companies like CACI can be sued for conduct that occurred overseas.