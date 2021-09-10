‘Kids Building Wisconsin’ event in Fitchburg highlights careers in construction

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- On Saturday, hundreds of kids will have an opportunity to get a hands-on look at the construction industry thanks to an event in Fitchburg.

The Kids Building Wisconsin event at McKee Farms Park features more than 40 fun yet educational activities to get kids interested and excited about construction. Activities include rides on a boom lift, a nail hammering contest, burn trailer demonstrations and virtual reality activities.

The event usually happens in the spring, but had to be canceled last year and postponed this year due to COVID-19 concerns. While the event is mostly outdoors, they do encourage people to wear a mask if they are unvaccinated. Some events happening indoors will require a mask, as per the Dane County mask mandate. Event organizer Lindsey Yoder says they have heightened sanitizing protocols as well.

"We take this very seriously," she said. "We have sanitation at every exhibit as well as a spray down before the event."

Yoder and other organizers say the event is a way to encourage kids to consider future careers in the construction industry, and it can also expose parents to the benefits of a construction job.

According to Robert Thayer, a Kids Building Wisconsin board member and employee of Tri-North Builders in Fitchburg, the event also brings together people who have many different jobs in the construction industry, including masons, carpenters, laborers, contractors, and masons. While the kids have a good time, they can also share first-hand expertise with those who attend, plus make the job fun.

"I think we just provide a nice free, fun event," he said. "People can come here, spend a day in the park, get to see the construction industry and get to see what our industry is all about versus the stereotypes that were created back in the past."

Another overarching goal for the event is to help address the skilled worker shortage in Wisconsin, which Thayer says is an ongoing issue not unique to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around the time they started the event, there was an emphasis on preparing kids to go to college but not so much on entering the trades or going to a trade school.

"It left a lot of openings in the trades where there was nobody entering and we had an aging workforce, so everybody was retiring also," he said. "The schools have gotten a lot better at that, sending people to the trades when college just isn't for them."

The event is free, and begins at 9 a.m., and lasts until 3 p.m. Visit this link to register.

The parking at McKee Farms Park will be very limited since the event is spread out over the grounds, including in some parking lot areas, so there are shuttles available for people, including one that will stop at Fitchburg's city hall and Tri-North Builders on Research Park Drive.

The first 3,000 kids to arrive get a free hard hat. So far about 2,800 people are registered for the event.