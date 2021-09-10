Skip to Content

Landslide crashes into homes on outskirts of Mexico City

4:16 pm National news from the Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A section of mountain on the outskirts of Mexico City has given way, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto a densely populated neighborhood. The municipal government of Tlalnepantla said via Twitter Friday that emergency teams were on the scene. Images from the area showed a segment of the steep, green side of the peak known as Chiquihuite sheered off above a field of giant rubble with closely packed homes remaining on either side. There were no immediate reports of victims as rescuers made their way to the scene. 

Associated Press

