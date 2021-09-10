Local Firefighter reflects on his call to duty on 9/11

MADISON (WKOW) — When the towers fell in New York City, newly minted Madison firefighter Rob Verhulst knew he had to get to Ground Zero on September 11, 2001.

"I drove out there, 23-years-old, you're not ready for anything like that. I'd only been in the fire service one year," Verhulst said.

When Verhulst arrived in New York, he says the chaos and destruction were overwhelming.

"It looked like a movie set because there were the huge lights, everything was it was never nighttime there was always bright. It didn't look real," he said.

Searching through the remains, Verhulst says he felt the seriousness of our country's loss because he could now touch moments of the victim's lives.

"We went through some of the outer line offices, and you saw business cards and you saw shoes. That's, that's when the reality of everything came. You started to understand that these were people, these people don't have lives anymore," Verhulst said.

The humanity of that day is something Rob says he'll never forget.

"Some of the best things come out at some of the worst times. We all came together didn't matter what ethnicity, race, gender, none of that mattered and that's something that I'll always remember from that day."

Nearly two decades later, Verhelst said he's using his experiences as a firefighter to support others.

"The way that I'm trying to help individuals is to be vulnerable myself. It's not easy, but it's, it's so much more powerful when you're able to do that."

Verhelst is on a mission to bring awareness to mental health. He said suicides since 9/11 have claimed more first-responder lives than those lost on that day.

"I'm doing on the 9/11 Ride of Hope from New York City, from the base of where the World Trade Towers were, down to D.C. at the Pentagon. It's all for the mental health of first responders. Giving back to people and doing things for people. And it was something that I had to do."

The 9/11 Ride of Hope is a 5-day 225 miles cycling journey to honor those suffering from the physical and emotional exposures associated with September 11th, 2001.