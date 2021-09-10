Moderna working on combination COVID-19 and flu booster

(CNN) -- Moderna says it is working on creating one vaccine that fights both COVID-19 and the flu.

Thursday the pharmaceutical company announced it is developing a potential combination vaccine. The single dose vaccine would combine their booster against the coronavirus with their seasonal booster against the flu.

The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.

Moderna also submitted its COVID-19 booster shot for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month. That shot would be administered 6 months after a patient receives the second dose of its vaccine.

Moderna's vaccine currently only has emergency use authorization (EUA).

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, which is now marketed as Comirnaty, was approved for those 16 and older in the United States. Those 12 and older can still receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under emergency use authorization (EUA).