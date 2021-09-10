‘Never forget:’ Madison College holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison College held a remembrance ceremony today that included police, fire and EMS students.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison told the students he remembers watching first responders running in to help at the attack sites, as other people were running out.

He said first responders have to deal with people on some of the worst days of their lives, which can be hard on them mentally and physically, and they need to recognize that.

"Being that rough, tough, hardcore, firefighter, police officer, paramedic, it's not what it's all about anymore. It's about having empathy," Garrison said.

Garrison said people are not lining up for jobs as first responders like they used to, which made him proud to address these first responders.