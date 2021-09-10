Palestinian teen describes brutal attack by Israeli settlers

SILAT Al-DHAHR, West Bank (AP) — Tareq Zubeidi says he was abducted and beaten by a group of Israeli settlers after they found him and his friends eating snacks near an evacuated hilltop settlement in the occupied West Bank. More than three weeks after the Aug. 17 incident, he says he can barely walk and is afraid to leave his home. Rights groups say settlers regularly attack Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, and that when the military intervenes it often sides with the settlers. The military says soldiers arrived at the scene after reports of stone-throwing to find settlers chasing a Palestinian, and that they returned him to his family. Tareq denies throwing stones.