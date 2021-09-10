Pet of the Week: Meet Jillian!

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Jillian from the Dane County Humane Society is our Wake Up Wisconsin Pet of the Week.

The senior cat is looking for her forever home. One that will give her lots of love and snuggles.

Jillian has some special needs, so she's been at the shelter for a while and is now a member of the Lonely Heart Club. That means her adoption fee has been reduced to $15.

Keep in mind, Jillian is listed as partially, if not fully, blind and she also suffers from chronic kidney disease. Workers at the humane society recommend talking to your vet to make sure you are prepared to take on the responsibility before you decide to adopt her.

To learn more about Jillian or any of the other animals available for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society, click HERE.