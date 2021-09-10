Protestors call for ‘Arizona-style’ election audit

MADISON (WKOW) -- With Arizona still in the midst of a privately-run forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election, some Wisconsinites are calling for a similar procedure.

Roughly 100 people gathered at the state Capitol Friday morning to make the case for a review of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election procedures. Primarily, they're calling on Republican leaders in the Wisconsin legislature to force election officials from Milwaukee and Brown counties to turn over voting machines for an inspection.

State representative Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) has gone so far as to call for an audit similar to Arizona's.

"We bought this material. we want to make sure that these machines were not hacked during the election. That's a reasonable request isn't it?" Brandtjen said at the protest.

To date, there has been no substantial evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, despite a wide range of claims to the contrary. At a Senate Elections Committee panel earlier this week, state Senator Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) agreed with experts at the panel presenting evidence debunking fraud claims.

"I'm sorry but there is not a reason to spread misinformation about this past election when we have all the evidence that shows otherwise," Bernier said at the hearing.