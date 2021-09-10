Sept. 11th attacks inspired veteran to enlist

(WKOW) -- The terror attacks on September 11, 2001 inspired many people to serve our country, including local veteran Adam Howarth.

Shortly after he graduated from high school, Howard recalled seeing the World Trade Center towers fall and knew he wanted to help the country.

Howard joined the Army and deployed to Iraq, where he served as a company medic for several years.

Twenty years after the attacks, Howarth says he's found healing in the place where it all began.

"I have made it to Ground Zero since I deployed and so I was able to kind of, you know, find myself or find some peace there a little bit. But I think looking back, it's hard to believe how long ago it was," Howard told 27 News.

Howarth says he hopes other veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder can find that same healing in New York.