Suspect detained following shots fired in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A person in Madison was detained following a shots fired incident early Friday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Northport Drive related to multiple calls of shots fired.

When they got there, they zoned in on an apartment. As they were preparing to make contact with whoever was inside, a suspect exited the apartment.

Property damage was found inside the apartment along with evidence that was taken into police custody. No injuries were reported or discovered.

The investigation is ongoing.