The Latest: U.S. marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The U.S. is set to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks Saturday with commemorations at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The milestone anniversary takes place after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return to power of the Taliban, the faction that sheltered the Muslim militant group that carried out the 2001 terrorist attacks. President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to all three sites of the attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people.