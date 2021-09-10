‘This is the beauty of documents’: Professor reflects on 9/11 class and the project it produced

MADISON (WKOW) -- Larry Hansen flips through the pages and reads the titles out loud: 'Loss of more lives,' 'World War Three,' 'Life is a Gamble,' 'Fear.'

Those are some of the various writings in a 20-year-old book produced by students in the English class Hansen taught on September 11, 2001.

Hansen now directs the journalism program at Madison College. 20 years ago, he was teaching that English class on the college's Watertown campus.

Hansen said it was an early afternoon class; he recalled telling the 25 students he had no capacity to teach as they silently filed in.

"I gave a few facts about the day and I said I am unable to carry out my lesson plan I had conceived of," Hansen said. "Because I was not emotionally able to do that."

Hansen said he told the students they could leave if the wished but none of them did. Instead, all 25 sat together for the next three hours watching news coverage of the terrorist attack that killed nearly 3,000 people.

In the weeks that followed, Hansen said he came up with an idea: having the students write down their memories from that day and anything else on their minds as it related to the tragedy.

Hansen said he was taken aback by what the students produced. Some wrote about the anguish they felt watching the events unfold, others were terrified by the prospects of what the future might bring or angry over the prospect of an ensuing war.

20 years later, Hansen still has the book.

Students in Hansen's class produced a book sharing their 9/11 recollections.

"This is the beauty of documents and of writing," Hansen said. "It's there. I don't know where these students are now but I remember their names 20 years later. And I see their words."

Similar to how the book has endured, Hansen said he has adapted as well over the last two decades. He's had to considering his birthday is September 11.

"It's like any part of life. You go on," Hansen said. "You survive and you get used to it."