TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-90/94 eastbound blocked near Wisconsin Dells due to fatal crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol confirmed to 27 News that an overnight crash on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells was fatal.

They were not able to tell us how many vehicles were involved, or how many people were hurt.

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked on I-90/94 eastbound near Wisconsin Dells as authorities respond to a crash early Friday morning.

It happened at about midnight on the interstate beyond WIS 13.

Detour signs and road flares appear to be set up as crews work to clear the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol confirmed to 27 News that injuries were reported, but it's not clear the extent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.