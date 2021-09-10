UW Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 2020 and 2021 classes

WKOW (MADISON)-- UW is celebrating two new classes of Badger legends joining the Athletic Department Hall of Fame.

The 2020 and 2021 inductees were honored on Friday evening. They include former football star Gabe Carimi, hockey stars Meghan Duggan, John Byce, and Blake Geoffrion, basketball stars Jon Leuer, Mike Wilkinson and former Head Coach Bo Ryan, among others.

"It’s a pretty prestigious group, Wisconsin women’s hockey, to be a part of and some of my fondest memories were here on this campus, here where we used to practice in this facility right here, so it’s a great group to be a part of, fun to celebrate," Duggan said.

"Deeply honored," Carimi said. "It’s a humbling experience for sure. There have been so many greats before me, and I had the privilege of playing here. It’s great to be recognized. It’s a wonderful opportunity here at the University of Wisconsin, and I’m definitely honored and humbled to be a part of this great lineage."

"I happen to be the beneficiary of a lot of good players, a lot of good coaches, a lot of great fans, and a lot of great support at home," Ryan said.

"Even just coming back to campus and driving through campus, walking through campus, all the memories come back to you on and off the court, and to share with my family all being here is really, really special," Leuer said.

The University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1991 and classes of men and women honorees have been inducted every year since.