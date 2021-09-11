As world marks 9/11, Taliban flag raised over seat of power

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban raised their iconic white flag over the Afghan presidential palace in a low-key ceremony just as the U.S. and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The flag ceremony Saturday marks the start of the work of the all-male, all-Taliban interim government. Two decades ago, the Taliban ruled with an uncompromisingly heavy hand. Television was banned, and on the day of the horrific attacks on America, the news spread from crackling radios across the darkened streets of the Afghan capital. Twenty years later, the Taliban are back in Kabul. America has departed, ending its ‘forever war’ two weeks before the 20th anniversary of 9/11.