Brewers pitchers throw a combined no-hitter, second no-hitter in Brewers history

CLEVELAND, OH. (WAOW)--For the first time in 34 years, Milwaukee Brewers have a no-hitter.

Corbin Burnes went eight no-hit innings Saturday night against the Indians in Cleveland before he was pulled from the game by manager Craig Counsel.

Burnes lone base runner came via a 7th inning walk, he finished with 14 strikeouts and a pitch count of 115.

Josh Hader entered the game in the bottom of the ninth to finish the game and seal the no-hitter for Milwaukee.

Before Saturday night, the only no-hitter came on April 15, 1987 when Juan Nieves no-hit the Baltimore Orioles.

The Brewers' offense came via an Omar Narvaez sacrifice-fly in the first, a Christian Yelich double in the first which scored Kolten Wong on an error, and a Rowdy Tellez double in the second inning.