Bush notes ‘sudden splendor’ of bravery on 9/11

(AP)– Former President George W. Bush has told people at the Flight 93 memorial in Pennsylvania that Americans learned much about themselves on Sept. 11, 2001.

On Saturday he commended the courage of the Flight 93 passengers and crew who are believed to have foiled a hit on the U.S. Capitol.

He says the hijackers “discovered that a random group of Americans is an exceptional group of people.”

He encouraged Americans to put aside their differences in the spirit of what he saw after 9/11. Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke. She says the nation grieves alongside people who lost loved ones on Sept. 11.