Heat and humidity returns for a day!

MADISON (WKOW) - The heat and humidity return for one day, with cooler air arriving Sunday!

A cold front slowly sags through Wisconsin Saturday, bringing windy conditions for some. South, southwesterly winds with speeds around 10-15 mph are possible. Increasing throughout the afternoon, gusts up to 20-25 mph for some.

The winds pull in the moisture from the south, increasing dew points. Humid conditions are expected.

With humidity in place, somewhat high dew point values in mid-60s, feels-like temps rise to 90 likely.

Highs in the upper 80s are expected for majority of the viewing area.

Saturday will be mainly dry. Mostly to partly sunny skies, more clouds arriving the second half of the day. Moisture chances increase throughout the evening into the night, an isolated/stray shower is possible.

The cold front continues to push south tonight, with cooler air arriving Sunday.

Dew points return to the 50s, humidity gone. Highs return to average values for some, ranging from the mid-to-upper 70s. Shower and storm chances continue, likely mostly dry weather majority of the day.