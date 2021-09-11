‘I don’t think I can keep making movies anymore:’ How the events of 9/11 changed one woman’s career

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some local heroes are in the roles they are today because they answered the call to help after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

That's the case for Lisa Arkin, who said her life was so transformed by her time helping victims at a trauma center near Ground Zero that she made a life-changing decision to change her career path.

In 2001, Arkin had just graduated from college and started working in entertainment in New York City, helping writers craft their storytelling for cable television.

"I was on my way to Tribeca, around 9 a.m. when the first tower was hit," Arkin said.

On that fateful day, the former television producer said she couldn't script a more chilling scene.

"The smell, the thick smoke that hung in the air, really for weeks, the palpable anxiety that this could happen any time again," she said.

As the dust blew away, it would be Arkin's life that would get more clarity.

"In the weeks that followed, I actually spent time volunteering at the closest level one trauma center to the disaster," she said. "It was all of the voices, the phone calls, feeling powerless, watching children who spent months in the hospital who had watched this disaster literally out of their window down Seventh Avenue. It was the aggregation of those events that led me to say, I don't think I can keep making movies anymore."

Wanting to do more, Lisa's thoughts shifted to a career in medicine. That path that would lead her to UW health.

"I'm a pediatric dermatologist, I take care of kids with skin disease," she said. "It's funny how it takes a tragedy to precipitate change. I was meant to be a doctor, we have the greatest job in the world, there's nothing better than getting to heal."

Little did Arkin know that working in the medical field would put her on the frontlines of another battle.

"20 years later, you know, here we are in another disaster, where, you know, we lost 3000 people on one day on September 11, and at the height of this pandemic, we've lost more than 3000 not just on one day, but day after day after day," she said. "I think we just have to never forget what happened and just try to continue to heal as a nation and heal from this pandemic together."

Arkin said as a pediatric dermatologist with UW Health, she has participated in research that helps heal kids in Wisconsin and all over the world.