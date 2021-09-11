Kids get an up-close, hands-on look at the construction industry

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Kids Building Wisconsin event returned to Fitchburg's McKee Farms Park Sunday, and it featured more than 40 fun but educational exhibits for kids.

The event aims to encourage kids to consider careers in construction.

Kids Building Wisconsin was canceled last year because of the pandemic, and the typical spring event was postponed this year, too.

"We were going to try to do our traditional may event this past this past year, but it was just a little too soon" Robert Thayer, a Kids Building Wisconsin board member, said. "So we postponed it until September. You know, we're outside. Everything's great. We have some indoor exhibits where masks are required, but we're social distancing, and everybody seems very happy."

He said kids and parents alike seemed to enjoy getting to see the exhibits.

"The kids, as they walk in and they see the large construction equipment, their expressions just light up," Thayer said. "I've had parents come up to us and say this is the best event they've ever been to."