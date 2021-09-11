Madison airmen get special sendoff before heading to Southwest Asia

MADISON (WKOW) -- Military leaders held a special sendoff ceremony Saturday at Truax Field for Madison airmen headed to the U.S. Central Command in Southwest Asia.

Family and friends of approximately 300 airmen from the 115th Fighter Wing joined Gov. Tony Evers, Brigadier General David May, Colonel Bart Van Roo and senior Wisconsin Air National Guard leaders to send off their loved ones with style.

The airmen will be deploying to Asia for approximately three months. The group consists of F-16 operations, maintenance and support personnel who will provide support to an ongoing operation.

Colonel Bart Van Roo said this year's ceremony was particularly significant because it was held on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

"It's a really, really momentous day for us," Van Roo said. "We're lucky enough to be able to send off our airmen on another large aviation deployment as a way to honor the day."

The deploying airmen will officially depart for the region at a future date.