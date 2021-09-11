Madison hosts Flag of Honor Across America ceremony to remember 9/11

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Fire Station #1 was one of 60 sites across the nation to host an inaugural Flag of Honor Across America event to remember the two terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

Each of the 60 communities remembered 50 people who died in the attacks. Volunteers read the victims' names and a short biography and shared where each victim is remembered at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.

All the flags of honor also include the names of the nearly 3,000 victims who died on September 11, 2001, and in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.

Those flags were taken to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in late June. The memorial is at the same site where the towers used to stand.

"Just take a moment to pause and reflect and remember," Tracy Burrus, Madison's Assistant Fire Chief, said. "This isn't a day of celebration. It's a day of remembrance in honor of those lives that were lost."

Flag of Honor Across America is the largest nationally coordinated 9/11 remembrance project in the country.