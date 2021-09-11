Madison police investigating shots fired incident in east Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a shooting incident that happened in the early hours of September 11.

According to an incident report from MPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Portage Rd. around 4:30 a.m.

Police say when they got to the scene, they found a car damaged in the middle of the roadway with the driver standing nearby. They were able to determine that the damage was caused by multiple bullets to the driver's side.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say they don't have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the reported shooting should contact MPD at 608-255-2345.