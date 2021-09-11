Madison police launch search for man after he removed own GPS device

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are actively searching for Rondino Fleming, who they say cut off his GPS bracelet while on pre-trial release.

Check out more of our crime coverage here

According to a Facebook post from police, Fleming is set to stand trial for violent crimes, including first-degree sexual assault with a weapon. He is considered armed and dangerous, and police advise against approaching him.

Fleming is 29, he is 5'7" and weighs 200 pounds.

Police do not have information on any vehicle Fleming may be traveling in. If you have any information about Fleming's location, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. If you see him in public, call 911 immediately.