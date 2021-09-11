New capsule installed within pedestal where Lee statue stood

RICHMOND,, Va. (AP) — Workers at the site in Richmond, Virginia, where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was taken down this week have installed a new time capsule within the statue’s massive pedestal. A state government official confirmed the installation was completed Saturday morning. It contains remembrances of current events, including those related to COVID-19 and protests over racial injustice. The new capsule was installed after efforts to locate an 1887 capsule inside the pedestal were suspended. The statue was taken down Wednesday, almost a week after the Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way with a decision. The pedestal will remain in place for now.