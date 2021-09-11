Police search for suspect in West Madison gas station robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -Madison police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station on the city's west side Friday night.

It happened a the Kwik-trip in the 7500 block of Mineral Point Road just before midnight.

Police say a masked male displayed a handgun, robbed a customer who was in the store at the time, and then demanded money from the cash drawers from the employees.

Madison Police K9 Officer was utilized to track of the suspect, but at this time the suspect is at large.

Madison police are actively investigating the situation, If you have any information, contact MPD at (608) 255-2345.