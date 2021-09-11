Scattered storm chance through weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Storms will stay mainly non-severe and not everyone will see rain, but scattered showers/storms are possible.

A cold front is moving its way south and as it continues southward, it'll eventually become more of a stalled out front. Depending on where that front eventually stalls out is where we'll find the best chance for showers and storms to develop Saturday night through Sunday and even Monday.

Wind and hail are going to be the main threats throughout the weekend as the atmosphere is not entirely great for an isolated tornado threat. However, there's never a zero tornado threat so make sure that you have a way to receive mobile weather alerts.

Eventually the stalled out front becomes more of a warm front, lift north and will continue to bring us shower/storm chances in Monday and possibly Tuesday as well.

When it comes to temperatures, we look to be above normal into the next work week and beyond. Along with the warmer temperatures, we look to see more precipitation/chance to see more precipitation over the next two weeks.