US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war’s end

NEW YORK (AP) -- The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero has begun with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

The milestone anniversary arrived Saturday under the pall of a pandemic and in the shadow of a frantic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to all three sites of the 2001 attacks: New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Former President George W. Bush is due at the Pennsylvania memorial and successor Barack Obama at ground zero.

