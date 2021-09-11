Wollersheim Winery begins hand-harvest of grapes

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- The Wollersheim Winery & Distillery harvested grapes by hand Saturday for its Domaine Reserve red wine.

"There's two ways we pick the grapes," winemaker Philippe Coquard said. "The easy field we can pick with a machine. The steep field we pick by hand."

Coquard said the winery also picks grapes depending on their flavor, their sugar content and what style of wine they'll be used to make.

"We track the the sugar in the grapes starting middle of August," he said. "When the grapes are sweet enough, then it is time to pick the grapes."

He said growing grapes came with some challenges this year because of the weather.

"[It was a] challenging growing season from really dry to very hot and humid," he said. "It ended up to be a good quality, so we are not complaining."

He said winemakers across the country are preparing for more challenges in coming years.

"Global warming is definitely affecting every farmer, including grape growing, and it is something we will have to adapt and adjust as the years continue to be different," he said. "It is warmer earlier in the spring, which will increase the threat of spring frost. We have equipped ourselves with a wind machine to minimize the impact of spring frost."

Coquard said he expects the winery to harvest 100 tons of grapes this year.