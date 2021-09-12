5 questions about California’s recall targeting Gov. Newsom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California recall is the first major election since Joe Biden became president, and its results may hint at the political trajectory of the country. Voters will have to decide whether to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in Tuesday’s recall election, and if so, who should replace him. In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1, Newsom is seen as having the upper hand in his bid to fend off the GOP-fueled recall. Republican talk show host Larry Elder is the leading replacement. But this unorthodox process has resulted in surprise before. It led to actor Arnold Schwarzenegger becoming governor in 2003.