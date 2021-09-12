Badger volleyball breezes by Marquette

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After a hard-fought win over eighth-ranked Kentucky, the Wisconsin Badgers headed east on I-94 and delivered a beating on their in-state rivals.

Sophomore outside hitter Jade Demps led the way with 14 kills as Wisconsin cruised by the Golden Eagles in straight sets, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18.

Wisconsin's serving set the tone for the match, registering nine aces as a team. Their tough serving kept Marquette on their heels all match, forcing predictable sets and safe swings easily cleaned up by the Wisconsin defense.

Superstar senior middle blocker Dana Rettke had a quiet afternoon by her standards, putting up eight kills on just 14 swings, although her solid block helped hold Marquette to just a .079 hitting percentage.

The Badgers play UW-Green Bay in DeKalb, Ill. Friday, followed by host Northern Illinois Saturday to wrap up their non-conference schedule.