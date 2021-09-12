Brazil protests show low street support for impeachment push

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Turnout at protests across Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro have been far smaller than rallies the president called earlier this week, underscoring that pressure from the streets remains insufficient to drive efforts seeking his impeachment. Many of those protesting Sunday dressed all in white, as instructed by political groups that organized the demonstrations in at least 19 states. There was a notable absence of participation at the protest of leftist political parties, which diminished turnout. Unlike during the last impeachment process, in 2016, Brazilians aren’t broadly united behind an alternative leader or project. In addition, many political leaders want to resolve the political crisis with the 2022 elections, when Bolsonaro is expected to seek another term.