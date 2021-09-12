Brewers overpower Cleveland for series sweep behind five home runs

CLEVELAND (WKOW) -- Less than 24 hours after the second no-hitter in franchise history, the Brewers' offense carried the load to finish off the sweep.

Kolten Wong and Avisail Garcia both homered twice and Manny Pina added another to push the Brewers past Cleveland, 11-1, Sunday afternoon.

Milwaukee struck early once again, posting seven runs by the end of the third inning to chase Cleveland starting pitcher Aaron Civale from the game early. Brewers starter Eric Lauer continued a strong second half, allowing just one earned run across five and one-third innings.

Top pitching prospect Aaron Ashby continued an impressive follow-up to his nightmare MLB debut, fanning five batters across three scoreless innings in relief of Lauer.

Milwaukee has won five straight games and nine of their last 11.