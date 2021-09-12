Ironman triathlon returns to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Competitors ran, biked and swam their way through the Ironman and Ironman 70.3 courses in Dane County Sunday.

The full Ironman triathlon is a 140.6 mile race that finishes near the steps of the capitol in Madison.

Eric Engel lives in Madison and said competing in the half-Ironman in his hometown was special.

"Being in my hometown and seeing people on the course, it's always good to hear someone yell your name," he said. "I've done a lot of races a lot around the country, and, by far, Madison, Wisconsin, has the best spectators, best volunteers. The whole city comes out. The college kids come out. It's just a fun, fun time."

Engel won the 70.3 mile race, just as he did in 2019. This year, he completed the course in four hours and nine minutes.

The race was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and Engel said that was discouraging at first.

"When the races start getting canceled, I kind of stopped training. I lost my motivation," he said. "But as things kind of started coming back, I started enjoying it again and really getting motivated. I'm just so thrilled to be back racing."

He said he hopes the race will inspire others to get active and give the sport a try.

"I think anyone can do an Ironman," he said. "Obviously, you've got to put the time and dedication in, but it's really about just being dedicated every day. It's a big hill to cross, but just one day at a time and you get through it."