Madison church turns to renewable energy to reduce carbon foot print

MADISON (WKOW) -- Congregation members at the Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ in Madison dedicated the church's new solar panel installation Sunday.

Church members said they installed 46 solar panels on the roof of the building to harness the clean energy of the sun and help reduce their carbon footprint.

"It was designed so that we would get 85 percent of our electrical energy from the panels throughout the year," Discipleship Team Leader David Mickle said. "During the summer here, we actually exceeded that amount so that we're actually going to get some credits later in the year when we don't get that much sun."

The congregation received more than $7,000 worth of solar panels from Renew Wisconsin's "Solar For Good" program.

Mickle said he hopes the church's move to clean energy will inspire other churches to do the same.