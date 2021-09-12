Madison Police respond to armed robbery at Milwaukee St. Citgo

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for the suspect of an armed robbery on the 3400 block of Milwaukee St.

According to an incident report from MPD, the suspect displayed a firearm at the clerk before leaving on foot with an unknown amount of money at 5:22 p.m.

Police describe the suspect as a heavy set Black man. He was wearing two hoodies, blue jeans, a white surgical mask and had a goatee.

A K-9 tracked the area, and officers were still searching the area as of 6 p.m.