Madison police respond to armed robbery at Park St. Walgreens

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a man they say robbed a Walgreens Pharmacy on S. Park St. and then ran away.

According to an MPD incident report, the man showed a firearm to the clerk and took an undisclosed amount of money at 6:44 p.m.

Police said the suspect is a Black man who was wearing a black sweatshirt, black athletic pants, a white undershirt, black shoes with a white sole and a white surgical mask.

A K-9 searched the area, but police said the track ended at the intersection of Taft St. and Dane St.