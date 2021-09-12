Hard to believe but September is almost half way over

MADISON (WKOW) - As we get closer to the middle of September, parts of southern Wisconsin will see a chance for severe weather.

Here's a look at the severe weather threat over the next two days, this does include Sunday though the threat is minimal.

The threat on Sunday is mainly for wind and hail, especially the farther east you live whereas on Monday, all modes of severe weather will be possible and the severe weather threat covers a wider area of Wisconsin.

Monday is when the atmosphere may be better for an isolated tornado or two, especially the farther west so make sure that you and your family are not only staying weather aware but have a safety plan, and know it.

Starting Monday night is when the center of a low will move through northern parts of Wisconsin and start to push this moist airmass out of the region.

As the cold front slides south, we may see some showers/storms with the threat for a severe storm located the farther southeast you live. The cold front also brings down drier and cooler air... but the temperatures start to warm going into the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures over the next seven days are going to be warmer than normal as well.