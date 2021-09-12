One dead after Grant County crash between car, tractor with hay wagon

TOWN OF SOUTH LANCASTER (WKOW) -- One man is dead after a crash where his car got wedged under a hay wagon Saturday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said a tractor pulling a hay wagon was stopped in the southbound lane of Highway 129 waiting to turn onto Lincoln Road around 8:20 Saturday night. Deputies said 26-year-old Tristan Legrand was also driving south, and his car hit the wagon and became wedged underneath.

Officials said Legrand was not wearing his seatbelt. Crews extracted him from his car, transported him to Grant Regional Health Center and tried lifesaving measures, but he died from his injuries.

The sheriff said insufficient lighting is a possible factor in the crash, but the incident is still under investigation.

The driver of the tractor was not hurt.

This was the third fatal crash in Grant County in 2021.