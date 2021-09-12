One dead in car vs. buggy crash

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The driver of a horse-drawn buggy is dead after a car crashed into the rear of the buggy in the Township of Lowell.

According to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Department, the buggy was traveling east on State Highway 16/60, near the intersection of County Highway J. A Subaru SUV came up behind the buggy and struck the back of it, throwing the buggy's driver clear of the crash.

He was transported to UW Hospital via LifeNet helicopter but later died of his injuries. The Subaru driver, a Sun Prairie man named Eric Schmoldt, was transported to the Marshfield Medical Center to treat minor injuries. The horse was injured as well and is currently getting treatment.

The crash is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Department.