One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Dane County, another seriously hurt

TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) -- One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in the Town of Dunn Saturday.

It happened just north of Lake Kegonsa Rd. just after 10:30 p.m.

According to Dane County deputies, a 2021 Toyota Camry was going the wrong way in the southbound lane of Highway 151 at a high rate of speed. A 2012 Dodge Durango going the right way in that same lane had to swerve into the ditch to avoid the oncoming car. The Camry kept going and hit a 2021 Hyundai Elantra head-on, causing the Elantra to roll several times. A fourth vehicle, a 2012 Honda Accord, was able to avoid the initial crash but was hit by flying debris.

A 47-year-old woman driving the Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene. The 39-year-old man driving the Camry was airlifted to a hospital in Madison with serious injuries. The drivers and occupants of the two other vehicles involved were uninjured. The names of the people involved have not been released.

The road was closed in both directions while officials investigated the crash. It's back open now.